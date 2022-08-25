Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Millicom International Cellular:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = US$795m ÷ (US$14b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Millicom International Cellular has an ROCE of 6.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 6.1%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Millicom International Cellular's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Millicom International Cellular.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Millicom International Cellular Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Millicom International Cellular. The company has consistently earned 6.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 71% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, Millicom International Cellular's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 65% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Millicom International Cellular does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

