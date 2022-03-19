Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MoneyGram International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = US$84m ÷ (US$4.5b - US$112m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, MoneyGram International has an ROCE of 1.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured MoneyGram International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MoneyGram International here for free.

So How Is MoneyGram International's ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, MoneyGram International's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at MoneyGram International in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On MoneyGram International's ROCE

In summary, MoneyGram International isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 36% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for MoneyGram International (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

