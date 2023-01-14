Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at IDACORP (NYSE:IDA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for IDACORP:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$306m ÷ (US$7.5b - US$475m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, IDACORP has an ROCE of 4.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.6% average generated by the Electric Utilities industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IDACORP compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IDACORP here for free.

So How Is IDACORP's ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for IDACORP's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if IDACORP doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. That probably explains why IDACORP has been paying out 61% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, IDACORP has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 47% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for IDACORP (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

