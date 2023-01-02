Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Ducommun (NYSE:DCO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Ducommun is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$46m ÷ (US$990m - US$181m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

Therefore, Ducommun has an ROCE of 5.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Ducommun's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Ducommun's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 63% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.7%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Ducommun has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 74% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Ducommun we've found 4 warning signs (3 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

