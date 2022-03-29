Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Unitil (NYSE:UTL)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Unitil (NYSE:UTL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Unitil:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.056 = US$77m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$174m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Unitil has an ROCE of 5.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Integrated Utilities industry average of 4.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Unitil compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Unitil.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Unitil Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Unitil. The company has consistently earned 5.6% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 44% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, Unitil has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 25% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Unitil we've found 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

