Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Northland Power (TSE:NPI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Northland Power is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.068 = CA$778m ÷ (CA$13b - CA$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Northland Power has an ROCE of 6.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Renewable Energy industry average of 3.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Northland Power compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Northland Power Tell Us?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Northland Power in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.8% and the business has deployed 40% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Northland Power's ROCE

In conclusion, Northland Power has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 106% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Northland Power does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

