Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lockheed Martin:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$6.0b ÷ (US$52b - US$16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Lockheed Martin has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.8% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Lockheed Martin's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Lockheed Martin.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Lockheed Martin's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Lockheed Martin in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Lockheed Martin has been paying out a decent 46% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Lockheed Martin has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 58% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Lockheed Martin that you might find interesting.

