Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Newcrest Mining is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$14b - US$824m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Newcrest Mining has an ROCE of 9.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Newcrest Mining compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Newcrest Mining.

The Trend Of ROCE

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Newcrest Mining. The company has employed 29% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.0%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Newcrest Mining's ROCE

Long story short, while Newcrest Mining has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And with the stock having returned a mere 25% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Newcrest Mining (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

