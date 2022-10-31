Investors in Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) from a year ago are still down 78%, even after 15% gain this past week

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 57% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 78% in the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. The important thing is whether the company can turn it around, longer term.

While the stock has risen 15% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Meta Materials wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Meta Materials increased its revenue by 441%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 78% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Meta Materials in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Meta Materials shareholders are down 78% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 21%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 13%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Meta Materials better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Meta Materials you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

