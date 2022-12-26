Investors in Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) (SGX:5DD) have made a favorable return of 65% over the past three years

While Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:5DD) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 15% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been pleasing. In the last three years the share price is up, 43%: better than the market.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) was able to grow its EPS at 18% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Micro-Mechanics (Holdings), it has a TSR of 65% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 4.9% in the last year, Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) shareholders lost 15% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 10% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

