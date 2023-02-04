Investors in MiniLuxe Holding (CVE:MNLX) from a year ago are still down 61%, even after 57% gain this past week

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. And there's no doubt that MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (CVE:MNLX) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 61% in that time. Because MiniLuxe Holding hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

While the stock has risen 57% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

MiniLuxe Holding wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, MiniLuxe Holding increased its revenue by 42%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 61% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 0.3% in the last year, MiniLuxe Holding shareholders might be miffed that they lost 61%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's great to see a nice little 39% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for MiniLuxe Holding (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

