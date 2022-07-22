Investors in MLG Oz (ASX:MLG) have unfortunately lost 35% over the last year

MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 36% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, MLG Oz had to report a 40% decline in EPS over the last year. We note that the 36% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. Therefore one could posit that the market has not become more concerned about the company, despite the lower EPS. Instead, the change in the share price seems to reduction in earnings per share, alone.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free interactive report on MLG Oz's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

MLG Oz shareholders are down 35% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 3.9%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 21%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - MLG Oz has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

