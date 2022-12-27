Investors in monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) have unfortunately lost 63% over the last year

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 63% in that period. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that monday.com didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year monday.com saw its revenue grow by 77%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 63%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

monday.com is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt monday.com shareholders are happy with the loss of 63% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 23%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 12%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for monday.com (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

