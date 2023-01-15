Investors more bullish on Corbion (AMS:CRBN) this week as stock lifts 6.0%, despite earnings trending downwards over past five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Corbion N.V. (AMS:CRBN) share price is up 34% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Zooming in, the stock is actually down 7.7% in the last year.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Corbion's earnings per share are down 7.3% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We doubt the modest 1.6% dividend yield is attracting many buyers to the stock. On the other hand, Corbion's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 5.5% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Corbion, it has a TSR of 46% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, Corbion shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 6.0% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 8.1%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 8% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Corbion better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Corbion is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on NL exchanges.

