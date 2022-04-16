Investors more bullish on Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) this week as stock advances 6.3%, despite earnings trending downwards over past five years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) shares for the last five years, while they gained 363%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. And in the last week the share price has popped 6.3%.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Planet Fitness investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Planet Fitness became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Planet Fitness has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 1.1% in the twelve months, Planet Fitness shareholders did even worse, losing 2.3%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 36%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Planet Fitness better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Planet Fitness (including 2 which are concerning) .

