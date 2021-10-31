Investors in National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) have made a respectable return of 53% over the past year

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) share price is up 53% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 39% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. It is also impressive that the stock is up 43% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

National Vision Holdings went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

We think that the revenue growth of 32% could have some investors interested. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

National Vision Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for National Vision Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that National Vision Holdings rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 53% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 13% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for National Vision Holdings you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

