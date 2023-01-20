Investors in NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) have made a return of 0.7% over the past three years

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term NetLink NBN Trust (SGX:CJLU) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 14% in three years, versus a market decline of about 1.1%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

View our latest analysis for NetLink NBN Trust

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Although the share price is down over three years, NetLink NBN Trust actually managed to grow EPS by 8.1% per year in that time. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

It is a little bizarre to see the share price down, despite a strong improvement to earnings per share. So we'll have to take a look at other metrics to try to understand the price action.

We note that the dividend seems healthy enough, so that probably doesn't explain the share price drop. Revenue has been pretty flat over three years, so that isn't an obvious reason shareholders would sell. So it might be worth looking at how revenue growth over time, in greater detail.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

We know that NetLink NBN Trust has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for NetLink NBN Trust in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for NetLink NBN Trust the TSR over the last 3 years was 0.7%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 2.1% in the last year, NetLink NBN Trust shareholders lost 8.7% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that NetLink NBN Trust is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: NetLink NBN Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • China may see 'a very quick' economic rebound -IMF's Gopinath

    STORY: "We expect growth in China to come back, to rebound," Gopinath said. "Looking at the infection trends, and if those persist, we could see a very quick recovery starting from after the first quarter of this year."China's economy grew 3% in 2022, one of its worst economic performances in nearly half a century, due to strict COVID-19 curbs and a property market slump.Economists polled by Reuters see Chinese growth in 2023 at around 4.9%, with some of them recently upgrading forecasts to around 5.5%.

  • Netflix: Reed Hastings steps down but subscribers jump

    The streaming service is attracting new customers as co-founder Reed Hastings hands over the reins.

  • South Korea's Q4 GDP likely shrank, hints at possible recession - Reuters poll

    South Korea's export-dependent economy is forecast to have contracted in the fourth quarter, putting in its worst performance in 2-1/2 years as falling foreign demand and rising interest rates hurt private consumption, a Reuters poll found. All but one of 13 economists in the Jan. 16-19 Reuters poll forecast a contraction, with the other expecting growth to flatline. If realized, it would be the sharpest contraction since mid-2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was cementing its grip on the world.

  • Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10k Into $160k. Here's How.

    Understand how building wealth works, and you'll have the tools to build the financial future you've always wanted. Building wealth is a personal journey, which means that the right path for you might not be suitable for somebody else. Of course, you can also combine the two -- a portfolio can have a base of funds with complementary stocks to add more potential upside (or perhaps dividends for income investors as another example).

  • The FTX Executives Who Helped Run Sam Bankman-Fried's Crypto Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried may be the face of FTX’s failure, but he wasn’t the only one keeping his sprawling empire going. Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleStock Mood Turns Ugly as Slowdown Fears Surface: Markets WrapThe more than 130 entities that made up the FTX Gro

  • Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge

    Thiel was predicting a 100-fold price surge for bitcoin around the same time Founders Fund cashed out its crypto positions, according to the Financial Times.

  • ‘Volatility Will End With a Big Move Up’: Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Are the markets heading up or down? Frankly nobody knows, with some experts saying the next leg is down again and others calling for further upside. Finding the solution to this conundrum, one financial prognosticator thinks the markets will do both. Wells Fargo's head of equity strategy Chris Harvey thinks the S&P 500 could reach 4,200 this year, but not before it posts a decline from current levels to around 3,400. That’s a 15% drop, but from there it will swing 20% higher. Harvey’s outlook is

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Bitcoin Is Falling After a Big Rally. It Could Get Ugly.

    Bitcoin's rapid run-up from $17,000 to $21,000 was helped by a lack of liquidity. That could make a reversal painful.

  • 'NOT business as usual': Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prepare for a total collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says the Stock Market Rally Could Be Short-Lived; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks for Stable Cash Return

    There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad

  • Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

    The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) got tossed from the trillion-dollar club this past year. Tesla's growth days are probably far from over; analysts estimate that earnings per share (EPS) will grow by an average of 28% annually over the next several years. Suppose Tesla grows earnings even at a 15% rate for the next decade.

  • 3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

    One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other REIT investors look for ongoing growth. But every once in a while, it’s possible to get both. Take a look at three distinct REITs with dividend yields above 8%. Each underperform

  • Warren Buffett Says 90% of People Who Buy Stocks Make This Mistake

    Buying stocks is easier than ever, but that also means it's easier to make rash, quick investing decisions that could impact your portfolio and your financial position. Investors should look to billionaire-investor Warren Buffett as an example of what to do and not do.

  • Alameda Research and Genesis' multi-billion dollar relationship reportedly began years ago with Sam Bankman-Fried asleep in a beanbag chair at their first meeting

    Alameda Research received $6.5 billion from Genesis at the height of their lending relationship, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Dow plunges 600 points as Fed officials say more rate hikes are needed to keep pulling inflation down

    The S&P 500 fell for a second day, with hawkish Fed views from officials Bullard and Mester driving the retreat.

  • Americanas May File For Bankruptcy Protection Within ‘Hours’

    (Bloomberg) -- Americanas SA, the Brazilian retailer backed by billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, said it may file for bankruptcy protection “in the next few hours” as its cash position evaporated to just 800 million reais ($154 million). Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamMicrosoft Cuts Include

  • Forget inflation, Jefferies says to watch out for a ‘disinflation era’ like the early 1980s

    When former Fed Chair Paul Volcker hiked interest rates to quash inflation in the early 80s, a recession and disinflation followed. Jefferies sees a similar fate for the economy this year.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Ranked: Top 15 According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 15 dividend aristocrats according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Aristocrats Ranked: Top 5 According To Hedge Funds. Investors are flocking to dividend stocks as recession fears mount and uncertainty in the […]