Investors in Northcoders Group (LON:CODE) have made a respectable return of 83% over the past year

Northcoders Group PLC (LON:CODE) shareholders have seen the share price descend 13% over the month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! After all, the share price is up a market-beating 83% in that time.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Northcoders Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Northcoders Group's revenue grew by 98%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. While the share price gain of 83% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. If that's the case, now might be the time to take a close look at Northcoders Group. Human beings have trouble conceptualizing (and valuing) exponential growth. Is that what we're seeing here?

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Northcoders Group shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 83% over the last twelve months. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 41% in that time. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Northcoders Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Northcoders Group (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

