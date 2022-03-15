Investors now expect a bear market in 2022, but don't rule out the bull: BofA

Will 2022 prove the bulls or the bears correct? On Wall Street, the answer appears to be changing by the day.

Bank of America reported in its latest Global Fund Manager Survey that 60% of respondents now anticipate global equity markets this year will experience a bear market — when securities prices fall 20% or more. The latest report marks a notable shift from the 30% of survey participants that held that sentiment last month.

“Investors are too focused on headlines,” said BofA in a recent note, adding the only certainty for now is that the 4200 area is a big zone of interest for the S&P 500 (^GPSC). “Bullish and bearish convictions are shifting daily, sometimes hourly.”

Equities have had an ugly stretch to start the year. Before stocks pared some losses Tuesday, the S&P 500 logged a “death cross” in Monday’s session — an indicator of bearish sentiment marked by the 50-day moving average closing below the 200-day moving average on the benchmark.

“As the correction from early January continues, the SPX has seen big rallies and big drops on a daily basis around the 4200s, but neither the bulls nor bears show true capitulation based on NYSE 90% up and down days,” said BofA. “Until proven otherwise, this is the recipe for continued churn in U.S. equities."

The majority of investors now expect an equity bear market in 2022

Downturn has come amid a backdrop of mounting inflationary pressures, uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s path forward on tightening monetary conditions to rein in surging price levels, and in recent weeks, geopolitical risk from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that have introduced a new set of economic concerns and stoked fears of a global recession.

Still, based on the S&P 500’s 2022 correction so far, BofA analysts said they remain secular bulls — a belief that the market is buoyed by positive conditions such as low interest rates and strong corporate earnings — on U.S. equities.

History shows the average S&P 500 correction of 10% or more on a daily closing price basis is 19.5% over about 3.4 months, BofA points out. The median correction of at least 10% is 16.4% over 2.1 months.

These measures place the current 13.1% correction for the index at the median correction time of 2.1 months, but the average corrective phase of 3.4% suggests the benchmark may have more room to go down until mid-April.

BofA underscored that corrections of 10% or more on the S&P 500 tend to be less severe in price, but average drawdowns span for longer time periods. During secular bull markets, 10%+ corrections on the index typically see respective average and median drawdowns of 16.0% and 14.0%. However, average and median lengths of these corrections, at 3.7 and 3.1 months, are longer, pointing to a low in April.

While BofA remains bullish despite weeks of drawdowns, analysts pointed out that the VIX — the CBOE Volatility Index, or Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — may be reason for worry.

“The SPX remains within a choppy and challenging corrective phase,” BofA noted. “If the SPX finally responds to the oversold 3-month VIX vs VIX signals, the index has plenty of resistances that could contain a tactical rally. The recent lows offer tactical support."

