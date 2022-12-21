Investors in Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) have made a incredible return of 893% over the past three years

While Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 17% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 893% in that period. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Obsidian Energy became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Obsidian Energy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Obsidian Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 96% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Obsidian Energy you should be aware of.

