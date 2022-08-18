Investors in Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) have unfortunately lost 46% over the last year

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 46% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Odyssey Marine Exploration didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Odyssey Marine Exploration grew its revenue by 15% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 46% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 7.6% in the twelve months, Odyssey Marine Exploration shareholders did even worse, losing 46%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Odyssey Marine Exploration has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

