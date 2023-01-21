Investors in OFX Group (ASX:OFX) have made a favorable return of 91% over the past five years

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, the OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) share price is up 74% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 17% (ignoring dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 10% in the last year.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, OFX Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 8.5% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 12% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between OFX Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. OFX Group's TSR of 91% for the 5 years exceeded its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that OFX Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 10% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 14% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OFX Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with OFX Group .

