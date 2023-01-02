Investors in Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) have unfortunately lost 76% over the last three years

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But you want to avoid the really big losses like the plague. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 76%. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 59% in a year.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Oncternal Therapeutics recorded just US$1,875,000 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. We can't help wondering why it's publicly listed so early in its journey. Are venture capitalists not interested? So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Oncternal Therapeutics has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Oncternal Therapeutics has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

When it last reported its balance sheet in September 2022, Oncternal Therapeutics had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$63m. That's not too bad but management may have to think about raising capital or taking on debt, unless the company is close to breaking even. We'd venture that shareholders are concerned about the need for more capital, because the share price has dropped 21% per year, over 3 years. The image below shows how Oncternal Therapeutics' balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. What if insiders are ditching the stock hand over fist? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Oncternal Therapeutics shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 59%. The market shed around 22%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 21% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Oncternal Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Oncternal Therapeutics has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

