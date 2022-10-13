Investors one-year losses continue as Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) dips a further 9.0% this week, earnings continue to decline

It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. The Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) share price is down 31% in the last year. But that actually beats the market decline of 44%. Looking at the longer term, the stock is down 26% over three years. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 20% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 17% in the same time period.

Since Axalta Coating Systems has shed US$463m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Axalta Coating Systems had to report a 27% decline in EPS over the last year. We note that the 31% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. Given the lower EPS we might have expected investors to lose confidence in the stock, but that doesn't seemed to have happened. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Axalta Coating Systems' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Axalta Coating Systems shares lost 31% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 44%. Given the total loss of 5% per year over five years, it seems returns have deteriorated in the last twelve months. While some investors do well specializing in buying companies that are struggling (but nonetheless undervalued), don't forget that Buffett said that 'turnarounds seldom turn'. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Axalta Coating Systems has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

