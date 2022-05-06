Investors one-year losses continue as Luceco (LON:LUCE) dips a further 30% this week, earnings continue to decline

Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) stock has had a really bad year. The share price has slid 60% in that time. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 48% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 57% in the last three months.

With the stock having lost 30% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Luceco reported an EPS drop of 2.5% for the last year. The share price decline of 60% is actually more than the EPS drop. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 7.10.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Luceco has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Luceco stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 0.8% in the last year, Luceco shareholders lost 58% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Luceco .

