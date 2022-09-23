Investors one-year losses continue as Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) dips a further 7.4% this week, earnings continue to decline

Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) have suffered share price declines over the last year. The share price has slid 65% in that time. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down55% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 39% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

View our latest analysis for Neogen

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately Neogen reported an EPS drop of 22% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 65% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. Of course, with a P/E ratio of 66.97, the market remains optimistic.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Neogen's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 20% in the twelve months, Neogen shareholders did even worse, losing 65%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Neogen better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Neogen you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Story continues

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here