Investors one-year losses continue as Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) dips a further 4.7% this week, earnings continue to decline

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. Anyone who held Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 57%. Playtika Holding hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 25% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

With the stock having lost 4.7% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Playtika Holding had to report a 8.6% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 57% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Playtika Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Playtika Holding shareholders are happy with the loss of 57% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 13%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 25% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Playtika Holding (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Playtika Holding is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

