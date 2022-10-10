Investors one-year losses grow to 11% as the stock sheds US$353m this past week

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But in the short term the market is a voting machine, and the share price movements may not reflect the underlying business performance. Over the year the agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) share price fell 11%. But that actually beats the market decline of 21%. agilon health may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. It's down 14% in about a quarter.

With the stock having lost 3.7% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that agilon health didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, agilon health increased its revenue by 45%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Considering the limp overall market, the share price loss of 11% over the year isn't too bad. We'd venture the revenue growth helped inspire some faith from holders. So growth investors might like to put this one on the watchlist to see if revenue keeps trending in the right direction.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think agilon health will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 21% over the year, the fact that agilon health shareholders were down 11% isn't so bad. However, the problem arose in the last three months, which saw the share price drop 14%. The recent drop implies that investors are increasingly averse to the stock -- quite possibly due to a deterioration of the business. In times of uncertainty we usually try to focus on the long term fundamental business metrics. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for agilon health that you should be aware of before investing here.

