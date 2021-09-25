Investors one-year losses grow to 17% as the stock sheds US$158m this past week

·3 min read

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 17%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 37%. Covetrus may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The share price has dropped 31% in three months.

Since Covetrus has shed US$158m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Because Covetrus made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Covetrus saw its revenue grow by 10%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 17% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. So remember, if you buy a profitless company then you risk being a profitless investor.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for Covetrus in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While Covetrus shareholders are down 17% for the year, the market itself is up 37%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 31% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Covetrus is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

