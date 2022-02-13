Investors one-year losses grow to 26% as the stock sheds UK£283m this past week

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) share price is down 27% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 13%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 7.1% in that time. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 17% in the last three months.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for AVEVA Group isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year AVEVA Group saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on AVEVA Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

AVEVA Group shareholders are down 26% for the year, (even including dividends), but the broader market is up 13%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 6% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for AVEVA Group that you should be aware of.

