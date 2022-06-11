Investors one-year losses grow to 38% as the stock sheds US$545m this past week

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 38%. That's well below the market decline of 16%. TaskUs may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 41%.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for TaskUs isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year TaskUs saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt TaskUs shareholders are happy with the loss of 38% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 41% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TaskUs better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for TaskUs you should know about.

