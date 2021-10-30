Investors one-year losses grow to 62% as the stock sheds US$90m this past week

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 62% in that time. Because Atea Pharmaceuticals hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The last month has also been disappointing, with the stock slipping a further 64%.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Check out our latest analysis for Atea Pharmaceuticals

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Atea Pharmaceuticals managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're surprised the market has sold down the shares. If the company can sustain the earnings growth, this might be an inflection point for the business, which would make right now a really interesting time to study it more closely.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on Atea Pharmaceuticals' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While Atea Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 62% for the year, the market itself is up 39%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 54% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Atea Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thornton Law Firm Continues Investigation on Behalf of RVNC Investors

    Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2021) - The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors that it is investigating Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) for potential securities violations. Investors who currently own shares or options of RVNC may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Revance for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917. FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Revance

  • Do I have to wear a jacket when it's cold outside?

    It's an age-old battle between parents and kids. Alena Ozerova/Shutterstock.com Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Will I get sick if I go out in the cold without a jacket? – Ben P., age 4, South Orange, New Jersey The answer to this question is: “It depends.” Cold weather does not get you sick. Feeling chilly because you’re not bundled up does not get you sick. But being cold – l

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in the Next Downturn

    Corrections come frequently, so investors may want to consider these two quality compounders when the next one hits.

  • Intel Director Dion Weisler Bought Up More Shares

    Intel director Dion Weisler bought $250,000 of the chip giant’s stock on Tuesday, after an equivalent buy on Monday.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Whenever I Have a Knot in My Shoulder, I Follow My PT's 2-Step Home Remedy, and the Pain Disappears!

    Whether it's from an intense day of strength training or from stress (or a combo of both!), I'll often wake up with a painful, piercing knot in my upper back. Or sometimes it's lower, between my shoulder blade and spine - you know the spot!

  • 3 Foundational Stocks for a Future-Proof Portfolio

    No matter what the coming decades bring, you can expect these companies to prosper and make their shareholders richer.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • 2 Top-Rated Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Long Term

    If there's one thing making consumers and company executives equally nervous right now, it's cyber attacks. Organizations that leave themselves exposed to malicious cybersecurity breaches can quickly lose public trust, and consumers are growing more conscious about the safety of their data.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Lockheed Martin Shifts Focus After Earnings Bomb

    Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered mostly bad news during its third-quarter earnings release, sending investors running for the exits. The defense titan fell short of analyst expectations on sales, and warned to expect further sluggish growth in the quarters ahead. The news wasn't all bad, and Lockheed Martin has a compelling story to tell if you focus on the pipeline and the opportunities for growth in the second half of the decade.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 9 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are increasing price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Increasing Price Targets of Tesla and 4 Other Stocks. New figures released by the Commerce Department in the United States reveal that the economic […]

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Blasted 45% Higher Today

    Just days before the company delivers its first electric cars, its CEO's latest remarks have sent the markets into a tizzy.

  • Ether Reaches Record High of Over $4.4K as Shiba Inu Becomes a Leading ETH Burner

    Ether has rallied 45% in October, outperforming bitcoin.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising

    Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher. The stock has been volatile this week following third-quarter earnings and the release of third-party test results on the performance of the company's solid-state lithium-metal battery cells. QuantumScape Thursday reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. "We are happy that these independent test results substantially replicate the cycling performance we repo

  • 4 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    Here are four reasons you'd want to avoid holding dividend stocks in your portfolio. The total return on a dividend stock has two components -- dividend yield and share price appreciation. As a granular example, longtime dividend payers like Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble have underperformed Amazon and Alphabet, two popular stocks that don't pay dividends.