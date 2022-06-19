Investors one-year losses grow to 66% as the stock sheds US$105m this past week

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And there's no doubt that Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 66% in that time. Global-e Online may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 50% in the last three months.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that Global-e Online didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Global-e Online increased its revenue by 69%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 66% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Global-e Online shareholders are down 66% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 20%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 50%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Global-e Online you should be aware of.

