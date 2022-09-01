Investors one-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$94m this past week

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last quarter. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. To wit, the stock has dropped 78% over the last year. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Editas Medicine wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Editas Medicine saw its revenue fall by 61%. That looks like a train-wreck result to investors far and wide. The market didn't mess around, sending shares down the garbage shute. (Or down 78% to be specific). Our mindset doesn't have a lot of time for stocks like this. While some losers redeem themselves, most remain losers and we prefer winners anyway.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Editas Medicine is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Editas Medicine stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 17% in the twelve months, Editas Medicine shareholders did even worse, losing 78%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 5% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Editas Medicine (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

