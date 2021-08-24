Investors one-year returns in Tyman (LON:TYMN) have grown faster than the company's underlying earnings growth

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last quarter. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 103% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

In light of the stock dropping 6.6% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Tyman was able to grow EPS by 130% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 103% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Tyman as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Tyman the TSR over the last 1 year was 107%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Tyman has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 107% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 11% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Is Tyman cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

