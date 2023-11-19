Investors in OpenAI seek return of fired CEO, US media report

AFP
·2 min read
Sam Altman, the since-fired CEO of OpenAI, is seen taking part in a discussion on artificial intelligence in San Francisco on November 16, 2023 (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)
Sam Altman, the since-fired CEO of OpenAI, is seen taking part in a discussion on artificial intelligence in San Francisco on November 16, 2023 (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Major investors in OpenAI, the company behind hugely popular ChatGPT, are working to orchestrate the return as CEO of Sam Altman, a leader in the AI revolution who was fired in a shock move Friday, US media reported Sunday.

Investors as important as Microsoft and venture firm Thrive Capital "are making efforts to bring back Sam Altman," the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

Microsoft and Thrive are the two largest investors in OpenAI, but other investors are supportive of these efforts, the Journal said.

The New York Times meantime said that Ilya Sutskever, a respected AI researcher and member of the company's board of directors, had expressed growing concern about the possible dangers of OpenAI's technology, and felt Altman underestimated such risks.

OpenAI sent a shock through the industry on Friday when it announced the immediate ouster of Altman, a major Silicon Valley star.

A statement from OpenAI's board referred to the company's stated mission of making sure artificial intelligence benefits everyone, and said that "new leadership is needed for the company to move forward."

Greg Brockman, one of OpenAI's co-founders, was pushed from the company's board in the shakeup Friday. He said later that he had quit. Several other company officials also said they were leaving.

The company said that Altman's departure followed "a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities."

"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

The statement added: "We are grateful for Sam’s many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward."

Sequoia Capital, another investor in OpenAI, said it supported Altman and Brockman in whatever they chose to do next, whether to return to the company or create a new startup, CNBC reported, quoting an unnamed source.

The 38-year-old Altman was pondering a return to the company but wanted changes in both the board of directors and the company's governance structure, the Journal said.

It said Altman was at the same time holding talks on possibly creating a new company, including several of the OpenAI employees who resigned after his firing. A final decision was expected as soon as this weekend.

Since ChatGPT went online on November 30, 2022, millions of people have used it to help compose messages, request a recipe or invent a story for their children -- which the robot can then read to them.

elm/bbk/dw

Recommended Stories

  • OpenAI's board is no match for investors' wrath

    On Friday, the board of OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT and other viral AI-powered hits, did something unexpected but seemingly well within its right: removed the company's CEO, Sam Altman. On Saturday evening, just over 24 hours after the OpenAI board unceremoniously announced that Altman would be replaced by Mira Murati, OpenAI's CTO, on a temporary basis, multiple publications published reports suggesting that the OpenAI board was in talks to have Altman return at the helm. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, a major OpenAI partner, was reportedly "furious" to learn of Altman's departure "minutes" after it happened, and has been in touch with Altman -- and pledged to support him -- as OpenAI backers recruit Microsoft's aid in exerting pressure on the board to reverse course.

  • Sam Altman ousted as OpenAI's CEO

    Sam Altman has been fired from OpenAI, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that acts as the governing body for OpenAI, the AI startup behind ChatGPT, DALL-E 3, GPT-4 and other highly capable generative AI systems. In a post on OpenAI's official blog, the company writes that Altman's departure follows a "deliberative review process by the board" that concluded that Altman "wasn't consistently candid in his communications" with other board members, "hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company is not investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman, who on November 17 was ousted in a surprise announcement by the company after the board released a statement that they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.

  • OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman, Airbnb acquires GamePlanner.AI, and Epic battles Google over antitrust

    Howdy, folks, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch’s newsletter that recaps the major tech industry happenings over the past week (or so). In this edition of WiR, we take a look at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's unexpected firing, Humane's strange -- and perhaps overambitious -- Ai Pin, the shutdown of the popular video chat service Omegle, Airbnb acquiring the secret firm of a Siri co-founder, and Amazon launching a discounted health plan.

  • Sam Altman was 'shocked and saddened' after he was fired as CEO of OpenAI

    Sam Altman and Greg Brockman have published a statement on the former's firing as CEO of OpenAI.

  • Greg Brockman quits OpenAI after abrupt firing of Sam Altman

    OpenAI co-founder and president Greg Brockman has quit the firm, he said Friday, hours after the Microsoft-backed giant abruptly fired its chief executive Sam Altman and assured that Brockman would remain at the startup. Brockman's sudden departure adds to the day's uncertainties at OpenAI, following closely on the heels of its maiden developer conference led by Altman. Brockman said in a series of tweets that Ilya Sutskever, the chief scientist at OpenAI, informed Altman about a Friday noon call on Thursday evening.

  • Who is Mira Murati, OpenAI's new interim CEO?

    In a surprising move, OpenAI today abruptly fired Sam Altman, its CEO and a member of its board of directors, and installed CTO Mira Murati as interim CEO. Murati, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Dartmouth College, previously worked as an intern at Goldman Sachs and then at Zodiac Aerospace, the French aerospace group.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training datasets

    OpenAI is launching an initiative to partner with private and public organizations to collect datasets it can use to train its AI models.

  • OpenAI wants to work with organizations to build new AI training data sets

    It's an open secret that the data sets used to train AI models are deeply flawed. Image corpora tends to be U.S.- and Western-centric, partly because Western images dominated the internet when the data sets were compiled. Now, OpenAI says that it wants to combat them by partnering with outside institutions to create new, hopefully improved data sets.

  • App Store for AI: OpenAI's GPT Store lets you build (and monetize) your own GPT

    OpenAI took the leash (and the "Chat") off ChatGPT today with the announcement of GPTs, a way for anyone to build their own version of the popular conversational AI system. Not only can you make your own GPT for fun or productivity, but you'll soon be able to publish it on a marketplace they call the GPT Store — and maybe even make a little cash in the process. The new features, announced with many others today at OpenAI's first developer day in San Francisco, indicate a more hands-off approach to the AI marketplace, which has hitherto been defined by a handful of dedicated general-purpose systems.

  • OpenAI launches API that lets developers build 'assistants' into their apps

    At its developer conference, OpenAI announced a new API, the Assistants API, that it characterizes as a step toward helping developers build "agent-like experiences" within their apps. Using the Assistants API, OpenAI customers can build an "assistant" that has specific instructions, leverages outside knowledge and can call OpenAI generative AI models and tools to perform tasks. Powering the new Assistants API is Code Interpreter, OpenAI's tool that writes and runs Python code in a sandboxed execution environment.

  • AI's proxy war heats up as Google reportedly backs Anthropic with $2B

    With a massive $2 billion reported investment from Google, Anthropic joins OpenAI in reaping the benefits of leadership in the artificial intelligence space, receiving immense sums from the tech giants that couldn't move fast enough themselves. The funding deal, according to sources familiar cited by The Wall Street Journal, reportedly involves $500 million now and up to $1.5 billion later, though subject to what, if any, timing or conditions is unclear. It recalls — though it does not quite match — Microsoft's enormous investment in OpenAI early this year.

  • Privacy will die to deliver us the thinking and knowing computer

    Buzz abounds about OpenAI's Sam Altman meeting with Apple's longtime design deity Jony Ive regarding building an AI hardware gadget of some kind and murmurs in the halls of VC offices everywhere herald in breathless tones the coming of an iPhone moment for AI. Of course, the potential is immense: A device that takes and extends to many other aspects of our lives what ChatGPT has been able to do with generative AI -- hopefully with a bit more smarts and practicality. The death of privacy has been called, called-off, countered and repeated many times over the years (just Google the phrase) in response to any number of technological advances, including things like mobile device live location sharing; the advent and eventual ubiquity of social networks and their resulting social graphs; satellite mapping and high-resolution imagery; massive credential and personal identifiable information (PII) leaks and much, much more.

  • Inside Brex and Ramp's AI ambitions

    This week, we reported on Ramp’s new integration with Copilot, Microsoft’s brand of generative AI technologies. The spend management company said that now, Microsoft Teams users can use natural language to access Ramp’s smart AI assistant from their workspace. Of course, Ramp is not the first, or only, spend management company leveraging AI.

  • Investors are pushing bank stocks higher. Analysts are urging caution.

    Bank stocks are on pace for their best month in nearly three years. Analysts caution that a lot of uncertainty still lies ahead for the battered industry.

  • Phillies, RHP Aaron Nola reportedly agree to 7-year, $172 million deal

    Aaron Nola is staying with the Phillies, the only team he's ever known.

  • NFL inactives tracker Week 11: De'Von Achane back for Dolphins; Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford to return

    Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 11 in the NFL.

  • Sunday Night Football: How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos tonight on NBC

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.

  • A secret about the riches Apple extracts from Google spills into the open

    The surprise disclosure of a confidential number negotiated between Google and Apple reverberated across Wall Street and Silicon Valley.

  • How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game on CBS today

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.