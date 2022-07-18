Investors in Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) have unfortunately lost 52% over the last three years

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the long term shareholders of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Unfortunately, they have held through a 52% decline in the share price in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 35% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 23% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 13% in the same timeframe.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Given that Orthofix Medical didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Orthofix Medical's revenue dropped 0.1% per year. That is not a good result. The share price decline of 15% compound, over three years, is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of, and revenue is moving in the wrong direction. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, now may be the low ebb for the company. We'd be pretty wary of this one until it makes a profit, because we don't specialize in finding turnaround situations.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Orthofix Medical in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Orthofix Medical shareholders are down 35% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of Orthofix Medical by clicking this link.

Orthofix Medical is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

