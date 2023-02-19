Investors in OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) have made a respectable return of 50% over the past five years

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) share price is 50% higher than it was five years ago, which is more than the market average. It's also good to see that the stock is up 19% in a year.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, OSI Systems became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the OSI Systems share price is up 5.5% in the last three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 13% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 1.8% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that OSI Systems has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think OSI Systems will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that OSI Systems shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - OSI Systems has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

