Investors in Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) have unfortunately lost 81% over the last year

Over the last month the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 33%. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. During that time the share price has plummeted like a stone, down 81%. So the rise may not be much consolation. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Otonomo Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Otonomo Technologies grew its revenue by 337% over the last year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 81% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 2.5% in the last year, Otonomo Technologies shareholders might be miffed that they lost 81%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 45%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Otonomo Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Otonomo Technologies (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

