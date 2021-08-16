Investors in Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) have made a incredible return of 402% over the past five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Just think about the savvy investors who held Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares for the last five years, while they gained 397%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's down 1.0% in the last seven days.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While Pegasystems made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last 5 years Pegasystems saw its revenue grow at 7.0% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. However, the share price gain of 38% during the period is considerably stronger. We usually like strong growth stocks but it does seem the market already appreciates this one quite well!

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Pegasystems stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Pegasystems, it has a TSR of 402% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pegasystems shareholders are up 9.8% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 38% a year, over half a decade) look better. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Pegasystems (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

