Investors in Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) have made a fantastic return of 639% over the past five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) share price has soared 639% over five years. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 25% in about a quarter. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Perion Network became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Perion Network share price is up 331% in the last three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 48% each year. Notably, the EPS growth has been slower than the annualised share price gain of 63% over three years. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Perion Network has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Perion Network's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Perion Network shares lost 17% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 21%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 49%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Perion Network better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Perion Network is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

