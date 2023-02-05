Investors in Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) have unfortunately lost 58% over the last year

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 58% in that period. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Phunware wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Phunware saw its revenue grow by 209%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 58%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. Generally speaking investors would consider a stock like this less risky once it turns a profit. But when do you think that will happen?

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Phunware shareholders are down 58% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 8.1%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 9% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Phunware (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

