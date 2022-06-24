Investors Pile Into Short Bitcoin ETF Betting on Prices to Fall

TechCrunch

As Google works on reconfiguring its adtech stack to move away from cookie-based ad targeting to something else that's not yet fixed but which it claims will be better for individual web users' privacy -- and after Apple's move last year to lock down third party tracking of app users on iOS, also on a claim its better for user privacy -- a number of telcos in Europe are sniffing opportunity to press in the polar opposite direction. In recent months it's emerged that several telcos in the region are testing what they describe as a "cross-operator infrastructure for digital advertising and digital marketing" -- aka TrustPid, as they're branding the ad targeting initiative -- although, as is customary with respawning adtech, they're claiming their approach is "secure and privacy-friendly". Users of mobile networks -- who pay their hard earned money to get cellular connectivity, not to be clobbered with (yet) more consent pop-up spam and/or be ad-stalked around the Internet -- may well take a very different view, as they wonder how many times they're going to have to keep slaying the tracking zombie.