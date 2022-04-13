Investors in Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) have unfortunately lost 24% over the last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) share price slid 24% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 11%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Plenti Group because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 21% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Plenti Group

Plenti Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Plenti Group grew its revenue by 43% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 24% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 11% in the last year, Plenti Group shareholders might be miffed that they lost 24%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 21% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Plenti Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Plenti Group you should know about.

Plenti Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock Split Watch: Costco Next?

    Several big companies are announcing stock splits, including Tesla, Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify. One company that could soon join the ranks of recent splits is big-box retailer Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), which hasn't split its stock since 2000. Stock splits are exactly what they sound like: A company splits its stock to create more, less costly shares.

  • Are Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

    How far off is Shopify Inc. ( NYSE:SHOP ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Costco Just Raised Its Dividend. It’s One More Reason to Own the Stock.

    Costco announced that it had approved a quarterly payout of 90 cents a share, or $3.60 a year, up from 79 cents a quarter, or $3.16 a year.

  • I'm Buying More of This Stock Before It's Too Late

    My investing strategy is a pretty simple one, and it goes something like this: Assemble a diverse mix of quality stocks with strong growth potential, and leave those stocks alone for many years. It's a strategy I've employed with numerous tech stocks that have enjoyed massive gains over the past decade and change, and it's a strategy I continue to stick with in my quest to continue branching out. This year, I've added a number of REITs, or real estate investment trusts, to my portfolio.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. If you want to see some more favorite stocks of the billionaire, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. Nicholas Pritzker is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager who […]

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It’s Still Big Enough.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Is It Better to Buy Before or After a Stock Split? Consider These 3 Charts.

    Few headlines grab investors' attention like news of a stock split from a massively successful company. There's often a tremendous amount of movement in stock price around the split date, even though stock splits have no direct effect on the value of shareholders' interest in the company. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one company preparing for a stock split that also went through another split fairly recently.

  • Volkswagen Has Very Bad News

    German automaker Volkswagen ( ) said the demand for chips in cars remain high as supply chain constraints persist and will not improve until 2024. Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told German daily Boersen-Zeitung recently that there will not be enough semiconductor chips until 2024 because of the ongoing supply chain bottlenecks from the global pandemic. While the supply chain constraints will improve toward the end of 2022 and the production of vehicles will reach 2019 levels in 2023, there is still not enough chips to cope with the increased demand.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    If a dividend stock has fallen in value, it gives investors an opportunity to lock in a higher dividend yield while potentially positioning themselves for a larger profit down the road if it recovers. Three terrific options for investors today, whether you're focused on the future or sheer dividend income, are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Seagate Technology (NYSE: STX), and Big Lots (NYSE: BIG).

  • EV Battery Firm QuantumScape Stock Is Rising on a Lukewarm Rating

    Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner launched coverage of EV battery technology company QuantumScape with a Hold rating and $20 price target.

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • AT&T ‘Looks More Like Verizon.’ What Wall Street Is Saying About the Stock.

    After spinning off WarnerMedia, analysts are mostly bullish on AT&T's prospects as a focused telecom.

  • ‘Calamity’ may be coming, stock-market setup similar to 1999: Jeffrey Gundlach

    A “calamity” is coming for markets, potentially in 2023, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine, said Tuesday on stage at the Exchange ETF conference in Miami.