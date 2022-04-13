Investors in Plenti Group (ASX:PLT) have unfortunately lost 24% over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) share price slid 24% over twelve months. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 11%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Plenti Group because we don't have a long term history to look at. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 21% in the last 90 days.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Plenti Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Plenti Group grew its revenue by 43% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 24% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 11% in the last year, Plenti Group shareholders might be miffed that they lost 24%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 21% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Plenti Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Plenti Group you should know about.

