Investors in PointsBet Holdings (ASX:PBH) have unfortunately lost 80% over the last year

The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH); the share price is down a whopping 80% in the last twelve months. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 55% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 23% in the last 90 days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

PointsBet Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, PointsBet Holdings increased its revenue by 52%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So the hefty 80% share price crash makes us think the company has somehow offended market participants. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for PointsBet Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 80%. The market shed around 5.3%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 14% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PointsBet Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for PointsBet Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

