Investors in Polar Capital Holdings (LON:POLR) have unfortunately lost 46% over the last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 50%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 14%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 25% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 13% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 5.5% in the same period.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

See our latest analysis for Polar Capital Holdings

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Polar Capital Holdings reported an EPS drop of 24% for the last year. The share price decline of 50% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business. The P/E ratio of 7.94 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Polar Capital Holdings' TSR for the last 1 year was -46%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 14% in the twelve months, Polar Capital Holdings shareholders did even worse, losing 46% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Polar Capital Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • BofA sees a silver lining for the stock market's 25% plunge this year: Valuations have been reset, and US investors should be able to avoid a 'lost decade'

    A valuation model used by Bank of America suggests forward annualized price returns of 6% for the S&P 500 over the next decade.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Colossal Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    Things have been even worse for the technology stock-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Historically, every double-digit percentage decline in the major U.S. stock indexes, including the Nasdaq, has eventually been placed in the rearview mirror by a bull market rally. This makes every bear market a surefire buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?

    For investors hunting for bargains in this tricky market, these stocks might be a good place to start.

  • Bill Ackman touted a $2.7 billion profit from hedging rate hikes, explained his costly Netflix exit, and said interest rates could peak below 5%. Here are his 8 best quotes from a recent interview.

    Pershing Square's billionaire boss suggested US inflation is on the decline, and raised the prospect of a recession next year.

  • Elon Musk raises hopes for a Tesla stock buyback with a one-word tweet to 3rd-biggest shareholder

    Tesla shareholder Leo KoGuan has previously called for a buyback of $5 billion this year and $10 billion next year.

  • These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Have Had a Frightening Fall. Here's Why They Should Spring Back.

    Stock prices have tumbled this year as surging interest rates to combat high inflation have investors worried we're heading into a deep global recession. Three stocks that have taken a particularly frightening fall this year are STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG). Here's why our contributors believe these top dividend stocks can eventually spring back, making the recent sell-off look like a potentially compelling buying opportunity.

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock Down 65% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    This hasn't been a great year for chip stocks, but Advanced Micro Devices' positive, long-term trajectory is undeniable.

  • 3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market

    The technology-driven Nasdaq Composite, which was largely responsible for pushing Wall Street to new highs in 2021, has really taken it on the chin. Likewise, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) hasn't fared much better. What follows are three once-in-a-decade buying opportunities within the Dow Jones Industrial Average as it plunges into a bear market.

  • These 3 REITs Could See Dividend Increases Soon

    In the midst of a bear market, with rising interest rates and the threat of a prolonged recession in the air, real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks have endured tremendous price declines. Given this, it isn’t easy to find REITs that could see dividend increases soon. Two questions come to mind. Why would a company raise its dividend when the yield is already increasing with each drop in price? And how do you find REITs with the dividend well-covered by funds from operations (FFO) and with s

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks. It’s only logical. The classic defensive stock, the dividend payer, ensures an income stream no matter how the markets move, and if the yield is high enough, these stocks can also

  • Senior KFC executives opt for retirement as interest rates hit pension payouts -WSJ

    KFC's U.S. Chief Operating Officer Monica Rothgery, Chief Financial Officer Trip Vornholt and Jeff Griffin, its director of national field operations will leave the company this year, the report said, citing company messages without specifying between whom. KFC and Yum Brands did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet Regardless of Market Conditions

    Maybe you checked out this article looking for a dividend stock that can perform well regardless of stock market conditions. Or perhaps macroeconomic conditions are your greater concern. Either way, you're in luck.

  • Vietnam to Put Lender Under ‘Special Scrutiny’ After Bank Run

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s central bank will place Saigon Commercial Bank under “special scrutiny” after customers pulled their savings from its branches for several days this week.Most Read from BloombergRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyDiesel Hits Chaos Mode in Fresh Blow for Global EconomySecret Service Minimized Threats Before Jan. 6, Documents ShowNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using We

  • ExxonMobil's Landmark Deal Enhances Its Ability to Capture This $4 Trillion Opportunity

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) believes carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) -- a process that captures carbon dioxide and stores it in underground formations -- will play a key role in reducing global emissions. It estimates that the global CCS market could reach as much as $4 trillion by 2050. The oil giant recently unveiled the largest-of-its-kind commercial agreement to capture and permanently store carbon dioxide in Louisiana.

  • Suze Orman Says to Keep These 6 Financial Documents for at Least One Year

    To that end, financial guru Suze Orman has some advice. There are certain financial documents you may not need to hang onto for very long. It's a good idea to keep records of utility bills around in case you need them for tax purposes.

  • 2 New Oncology Focused Small-Cap Biotechs to Keep an Eye On

    The biotech sector has held up better than one would expect during the carnage and volatility in the markets over the past couple of months. Towards that end, I have started to pick up some very small initial stakes in some new small-cap biotech names, and, I will highlight a couple of these. This company is early staged with a couple of drug candidates in the pipeline.

  • The Stock Market’s Rebound Fizzled Again. Why a Real Bottom Could Form Soon.

    Investors seemingly can’t stop trying to pick a stock market bottom, no matter how bad the news—and it continues to backfire. Consider: This past Thursday, September’s consumer inflation report came in much hotter than expected, with the core CPI hitting a 40-year high. The initial response was exactly what you’d expect—the traded down as much as 2.4%—but then it started rallying…and rallying.

  • Down 58% to 75%, These 3 Growth Stocks Are Poised for a Comeback

    Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, started his 2000 shareholder letter with the word "ouch." The company's stock had fallen more than 80% in the past year, a tough time for shareholders when the dot-com bubble had burst, and Wall Street was selling everything out of fear. Today, Amazon is one of the world's largest companies, which means that 2000 was a wonderful time to buy shares.

  • There’s no rush to buy I-bonds

    This week’s worse-than-expected inflation report led to turmoil in more than one market, but you only read about one of them. What got far less attention was the flurry of excitement that the inflation report caused in the normally-staid I-bond market.