Investors pour the most into cash since COVID in latest week - BofA

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows U.S. Dollar and Euro banknotes
4
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors poured more money into cash funds in the week to Wednesday than at any time since the depths of the pandemic in 2020, a report from BofA Global Research showed on Friday.

Cash funds saw inflows of $68.1 billion, BofA said citing EPFR data. As per previous flow reports from the bank, this is the largest influx into cash since a $126.4 billion inflow in the week of April 24 2020.

Global shares hit two-month lows while bond yields surged in the latest week, as investors assessed a raft of data that has reinforced the belief that interest rates aren't going to peak any time soon and no cuts will materialise this year.

Investors ditched equities and gold, which tends to suffer in an environment of rising real interest rates.

Describing inflation as a "secular reality" rather than a "cyclical theme", the BofA analysts hailed the end of an "era of extraordinary monetary policy".

In light of higher inflation and higher interest rates, they note cash will be "as good as bonds & stocks" until the bear market comes to an end with an expected credit event.

Such a credit event could originate from the "Anglo-Saxon real estate" sector which has been hit by higher rates, the BofA analysts wrote.

The bank pointed to U.S. mortgage applications being at their lowest since April 1995, while house prices in the United States, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand were either falling or stagnating.

They advise long-term investors to buy assets considered "solutions to society's problems" such as infrastructure, inequality and climate change, but also to buy assets that lost out under the zero-rate environment such as value stocks, banks and European assets.

Bonds saw inflows of $8.4 billion, while global stocks recorded outflows of $7.4 billion and investors pulled $900 million out of gold funds.

Investors meanwhile shed $1.8 billion in emerging market debt and bought $2.4 billion in emerging market equities.

BofA's bull and bear indicator - a measure of market sentiment - ticked up marginally to 4.3 from 4.2 the previous week.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Shounak Dasgupta)

Recommended Stories

  • At China political meeting, internet bosses are out, chip execs are in

    Tencent Holdings founder Pony Ma and others from China's crackdown-hit internet sector will be absent from this year's parliamentary sessions, as Beijing boosts representation from the tech hardware sector, delegate lists show. Nearly 3,000 members of the National People's Congress (NPC) will gather in Beijing on Sunday for its first meeting since Xi Jinping secured a norm-breaking third leadership term at a congress of the ruling Communist Party last October.

  • Stocks Set for Weekly Gain as Bond Selloff Pauses: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European shares rose and equity futures signaled a firmer open for Wall Street, as a recent rise in global bond yields paused and investors took comfort in signs of underlying strength in the world economy.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomiPhone Maker

  • Fed's Bostic open to further rate hikes pending new data, targets summer pause

    Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said Thursday he is open to raising rates further amid signs the economy remains strong, adding that he is targeting this summer for the Fed to end its interest rate increases.

  • How Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stance against Disney could be a roadmap for presidential run

    Yahoo Finance political columnist Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss the relationship between Disney and Florida's governor.

  • Efficiency is the tech industry's new favorite word: Morning Brief

    When your growth isn't that impressive, you've got to find something. Tesla and Salesforce have found it.

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

    Stocks moving in after-hours: C3.ai, Dell, Costco, Nordstrom

  • This Semiconductor Stock Sees Earnings Soar, With Further Growth To Come

    Semiconductor stocks have seen strong demand recently as the global economy has shown resiliency in the face of inflation and rising rates. IBD's chip designers industry group has been hot, ranked No. 15 out of 197 industries. The group's top-ranked stock, Impinj, is in focus, boasting impressive growth that is only set to continue.

  • US home prices could plunge 20% amid risk of 'deep' housing slide, Fed economist warns

    Dallas Federal Reserve economists warned this week that the U.S. housing market could face a steep drop in prices as the result of higher mortgage rates.

  • Canadian $ forecasts stay upbeat as analysts eye global recovery: Reuters poll

    Analysts are sticking to their forecasts for a stronger Canadian dollar over the coming year, expecting an improved global economy and less central bank uncertainty that would boost the commodity-linked currency, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The loonie has weakened about 8% since March 2022 as aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to tackle inflation cooled prospects for the global economy this year. According to the median forecast of more than 30 currency analysts in the March poll, the Canadian dollar will strengthen 1.5% to 1.34 per U.S. dollar, or 72.63 U.S. cents, in three months' time, matching last month's forecast.

  • Blackstone defaults on $562 million Nordic property-backed CMBS - Bloomberg News

    The asset management giant and prolific real estate investor sought an extension from the bondholders to repay the debt, but they voted against it, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Blackstone's $71 billion unlisted real estate income trust (BREIT) has also been in hot water.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Dives, Leads 'Race To The Bottom'; Warren Buffett Stock Craters

    The Dow Jones rallied. Tesla stock took a dive after its investors day event. A Warren Buffett stock fell while Silvergate stock sunk.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Bitcoin Sinks to Two-Week Low as Silvergate Fallout Hurts Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to the lowest level in about two weeks, part of a wider retreat in crypto markets as investors digested the unraveling of a key industry payments network.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomiPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Sh

  • Investors Learned A Big Lesson In February

    The markets finally woke up to reality in February that inflation isn't retreating as fast as expected. Best ETFs for bonds and stocks fell.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Shutter On Higher Interest Rates

    The S&P 500 has dropped again during the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to see a lot of noisy behavior.

  • Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay off My Mortgage or Invest in CDs? I Refinanced My Mortgage at 2.375%, But I Can Get a CD at 4%. Plus, I Want to Retire in 7 Years.

    I've been debating whether to pay off my mortgage. I've refinanced at 2.375% and can get a certificate of deposit (CD) for a year at 4%. I was adding to my mortgage payment by about $1,000 a month to pay … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Should I Pay off My Mortgage or Invest in CDs? I Refinanced My Mortgage at 2.375%, But I Can Get a CD at 4%. Plus, I Want to Retire in 7 Years. appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IMF approves over $1.7 billion for Jamaica to protect from inflation, climate change

    The IMF said in a statement its executive board had approved Jamaica's request for some $968 million under a Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) deal and about $764 million under the newly created Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF). Though the pandemic struck a blow to the Caribbean island country's critical tourism industry, the IMF said tourism had bounced back, adding that public debt was also declining and high inflation had been receding since mid-2022. Its forecasts are in line with those reported in February following a visit by the IMF executive board.

  • Blackstone Defaults on Nordic CMBS as Property Values Wobble

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. defaulted on a €531 million ($562 million) bond backed by a portfolio of Finnish offices and stores as rising interest rates hit European property values. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsFed Speech Scrapped After

  • Polestar stock jumps as earnings, production forecast delight investors

    Polestar, the Swedish-based EV-maker backed by Volvo and Geely, is on a big roll. The company reported strong fourth quarter earnings, reporting a narrower loss than expected, and revenue that jumped 84% from a year ago.