Investors In PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) Should Consider This Data

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.9%. Does PPHE Hotel Group tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

How does PPHE Hotel Group fare?

The company currently pays out 32% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect PPH’s payout to increase to 46% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 2.2%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to £0.79 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. The reality is that it is too early to consider PPHE Hotel Group as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 7 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, PPHE Hotel Group produces a yield of 1.9%, which is on the low-side for Hospitality stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into PPHE Hotel Group’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three relevant aspects you should look at:

