Investors in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have made a notable return of 62% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. Just take a look at Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), which is up 50%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 38% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 3.7% , including dividends .

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Preferred Bank achieved compound earnings per share growth of 12% per year. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 14% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Preferred Bank, it has a TSR of 62% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Preferred Bank shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.7% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 8% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Preferred Bank better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Preferred Bank that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

