How Investors Need To Prepare Now for the First Year of the Biden Administration

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Csiszar
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com
Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com

Whenever there’s a changeover in the presidential administration, it can have major ramifications on the economy and the stock market. Now that President Joe Biden has officially taken office, investors can start planning with more certainty as to how they wish to position their portfolios.

Read: 25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

Based on what Biden has publicly announced as his policy changes — and investor speculation on what these may mean for the markets — individual stocks have already started making moves. If you want to make money during the Biden administration, look at the markets from an investment perspective only, with politics removed from the equation. Here are some themes and options to consider.

Last updated: Feb. 1, 2021

Financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street.
Financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street.

Get Into the Stock Market

As an investor, you may be satisfied with the Democratic Senate victory so that you can be more certain as to which legislation will actually get passed over the next four years. But if you’re looking to make money, be careful what you wished for — statistics show that the best return for investors comes with a Democratic president and a divided Congress.

How can that be? There are a number of reasons, but one is that the market tends to do better when the status quo is maintained. With a Republican Senate and a Democratic House, it’s less likely that any radical proposals that might unsettle the market will make it through Congress. From a historical, statistical perspective, the Democrats’ big win in Georgia makes it a poorer time to invest in the stock market.

Check Out: 10 Best Penny Stocks To Watch

Renewable energy, engineer, solar panels
Renewable energy, engineer, solar panels

Invest In Clean Energy

One element that is almost certain to change during a Biden presidency is a renewed emphasis on clean energy and solving the global climate change problem. Whereas Donald Trump’s administration saw a withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and an increase in fossil fuel production, Biden has already reversed some of these policies.

From an investment perspective, the way to take advantage of this seemingly certain shift in policy is to invest in clean energy companies. Any stocks tied to wind, solar or hydroelectric power, along with ancillary industries, seem poised to benefit from the policies of the Biden administration.

Find Out: What Does Biden’s Presidency Mean for Your Retirement Plan?

Tokyo, Japan skyline.
Tokyo, Japan skyline.

Buy Stocks in Developed Nations

President Biden is more likely to be a “traditional” president than former President Trump, and that may translate to more stability among developed nations around the globe. The reason for this is that Biden is likely to have fewer trade wars and less of an “America-first” agenda than Trump. With more certainty in marketplaces and supply chains, this could result in expanding global manufacturing and more predictable product flow. It may also result in lower costs for customers, as tariffs will no longer be passed through to end users.

From an investment standpoint, this may make it a good time to pick up stocks in Japan and developed nations in Europe, which may benefit from the boost in global trade and manufacturing.

Discover: 26 Smartest Ways To Invest Your Money During the Pandemic

A young millennial married couple are doing their monthly budget at a kitchen dining room table in their home.
A young millennial married couple are doing their monthly budget at a kitchen dining room table in their home.

Shift To Low-Tax Investments and Accounts

Something that seems likely over the course of a Biden presidency is higher taxes. Although Biden has announced his intention to keep middle-class taxes low, he has also discussed his plans to raise taxes on those making at least $400,000. Capital gains taxes may also be raised, and other tax benefits that typically appeal to higher earners could vanish or be reduced.

If you’re a high earner, you can adjust to these changing policies by minimizing your taxable investments. Wherever possible, put your investable funds in a tax-sheltered account, such as a 401(k), IRA or annuity. If possible, take your taxable gains before the calendar turns over so that you can continue to benefit from current tax laws.

See: The Best and Worst States for Taxes

Consider Cannabis

Cannabis stocks have been volatile, as pockets of legalization and other political factors have either paved the way or made the path to profitability more difficult for these companies. With Biden and the Democrats taking control, however, the future is likely brighter for cannabis companies.

Although the Democratic party doesn’t support full-blown legalization of cannabis for recreational use, it does support legalizing medical marijuana and decriminalizing marijuana use. While this is far from an open runway for the cannabis companies, it does continue opening doors in that direction. If you’re a believer in the demand for the product, having a Democratic administration is more likely to remove roadblocks to profitability than to create more.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Investors Need To Prepare Now for the First Year of the Biden Administration

Recommended Stories

  • The retaliatory tariffs on French wine, Italian cheese, and US bourbon have been dropped, temporarily

    The four-month suspension of duties on liquor, cheese, and airplanes was announced on March 5 after a call between the European Commission president and US president Joe Biden.

  • Golden Globes vows reform amid scrutiny on diversity

    Facing heightened scrutiny arounds its membership and practices, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards says that it is committed to immediate “transformational change” and reforms. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement Saturday that it would focus on adding Black and other underrepresented members to its organization in addition to increasing transparency around its operations. The group outlined initial steps that it will take over the next 60 days, including hiring independent experts to audit its bylaws and membership requirements, engaging in outreach to add Black professionals to the organization and hiring an independent law firm to review its policies and to set up a confidential way for individuals to report violations..

  • Casting a wide intrusion net: Dozens burned with single hack

    The SolarWinds hacking campaign blamed on Russian spies and the “grave threat” it poses to U.S. national security are widely known. Nimble, highly skilled criminal hackers believed to operate out of Eastern Europe hacked dozens of companies and government agencies on at least four continents by breaking into a single product they all used. The victims include New Zealand’s central bank, Harvard Business School, Australia’s securities regulator, the high-powered U.S. law firm Jones Day — whose clients include former President Donald Trump — the rail freight company CSX and the Kroger supermarket and pharmacy chain. Also hit was Washington state's auditor’s office, where the personal data of up to 1.3 million people gathered for an investigation into unemployment fraud was potentially exposed.

  • Coronavirus latest news: EU asks US for Oxford vaccine doses

    Travel permits to stop Easter holidays abroad Death rate back to normal as Covid infections fall by third in a week Vaccine side-effects more common in those who have had virus 'Patient X' who tested positive for Brazilian variant found Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The EU will urge the US to allow the export of millions of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Europe, it has emerged. The European Union also wants Washington to allow the free flow of vaccine ingredients for production, according to the Financial Times. "We trust that we can work together with the U.S. to ensure that vaccines produced or bottled in the U.S. for the fulfilment of vaccine producers' contractual obligations with the EU will be fully honoured,” the European Commission told the newspaper. This came after the commission and Italy blocked the shipment of AstraZeneca jabs to Australia as it tried to boost its vaccine rollout which has been behind that of nations like the UK. This follows months of issues around the EU and the Oxford vaccine, which saw the jab limited to under-65s by several European countries such as Germany, a move which it reversed this month. Follow the latest updates below.

  • ‘I collided with the establishment’: Inside the Wallis and Edward TV interview that rocked the monarchy five decades before Meghan and Harry

    Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Oprah interview recalls the last time two royal exiles agreed to a televised sit down with the BBC in 1970

  • A High School in Ohio Is Giving Students a Choice: Keep Up With Remote Learning — Or You Have to Come Back to the Classroom

    Far too many students were skipping online classes and failing this fall at Shaw High School in East Cleveland, one of the poorest districts in the nation and that the state had declared in “academic distress” before the pandemic. As absences increased through the holiday season, that “academic distress” was only getting worse. “We saw […]

  • People threaten to call ICE on Texas Mexican restaurant that kept mask rule, it says

    “It’s just heartbreaking.”

  • Thousands of people who visited a COVID-19 vaccination site in California received the wrong dosage, report says

    An estimated 4,300 people at the Oakland Coliseum received a suboptimal dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on March 1, KTVU reported.

  • Lauren Boebert, who once expressed support for QAnon, accused Democrats of being 'obsessed with conspiracy theories'

    GOP Rep. Lauren Boerbert of Colorado has previously said she hopes the QAnon conspiracy theory was real but denied being a follower.

  • French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter crash

    French billionaire Olivier Dassault was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, a police source said, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to the 69-year old conservative politician. Dassault was the eldest son of late French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose namesake Dassault Aviation, builds the Rafale war planes and owns Le Figaro newspaper.

  • A Trump appointee who was arrested after participating in the Capitol riot asked a judge if he could be transferred to a cell with no cockroaches

    Federico Klein is believed to the first Trump appointee arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.

  • People threaten to call ICE on Texas Mexican restaurant that kept mask rule, it says

    “It’s just heartbreaking.”

  • Mississippi governor says his goal 'has never been to get rid of the virus' in defense of his decision to end COVID-19 mask mandate

    Several states last week announced plans to end mask mandates despite warnings from experts that such decisions were premature and could lead to surges.

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."

  • Trump said he would travel the 5,000 miles from Mar-a-Lago to Alaska to bury the political career of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in revenge for her impeachment vote

    Trump promised to back any 2022 challenger to the senator. Murkowski called on him to resign after the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • Prominent Georgia family sued their local grocery clerk after she made claims on Facebook about their role in the Capitol riots, report says

    Katheryn and Thelma Cagle have been credited with organizing busloads of Georgians that headed to the US Capitol on January 6, reported the Washington Post.

  • Prince Harry and William to reunite at unveiling of Diana statue as they move past rift

    The Duke of Sussex is determined to stand shoulder to shoulder with his brother at the unveiling of a statue of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, whatever the fallout from his interview with Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry hopes that the brothers can present a united front at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been the Princess’s 60th birthday, in an attempt to move past their rift. A source close to Prince Harry insisted that whatever had been said and done, he desperately hoped to attend the event and considered it a priority. There is more uncertainty about whether the Duke might make it back to the UK for earlier events, such as Trooping the Colour on June 12 or the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday on June 10, partly due to the impending birth of his second child, thought to be due around that time. Despite the explosive nature of the revelations made to Ms Winfrey, the Sussexes consider the interview their last word on the subject and want to move on. They felt they needed to have their say and explain to the public why they turned their backs on royal life, but now consider the matter closed, sources said. One friend said: “It was something they felt they wanted and needed to do but now they have done it, they feel a line has been drawn under that chapter of their lives and they want to move on.”

  • Nicolas Cage just got married to Riko Shibata after spending most of the pandemic apart. Here's a timeline of the relationship.

    They wed at the Wynn Las Vegas on February 16, a date chosen to honor Cage's late father, August Coppola's birthday.

  • Queen warns we must keep in touch with family to 'transcend division' in Commonwealth Day message

    The Queen has stressed the importance of keeping in touch with family to “transcend boundaries or division” in her annual Commonwealth Day message. Her Majesty, 94, focused on a message of unity, describing how the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic had created a “deeper appreciation” of the need to connect to others. It came as the world awaited the explosive revelations made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah Winfrey interview, as the Royal family braced itself for the damaging fallout. The Queen will not watch the controversial interview, which is being broadcast by CBS in the US at 1am UK time, but will receive a full breakfast briefing from aides in the morning. The audio message celebrated collaboration, but it stood in contrast to the troubles facing the monarch's family. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, is expected to claim she felt silenced by "The Firm" and unprotected. Senior royals including the Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined forces to appear in a special BBC One programme to mark Commonwealth Day, broadcast on the BBC on Sunday just hours before the two-hour Oprah television special. The Queen used her annual message, below, to highlight the “friendship, spirit of unity and achievements” around the world and the benefits of working together in the fight against the virus.

  • Senate COVID relief bill paves way for student debt forgiveness through executive action

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which cleared the chamber Saturday, was amended to remove taxes on forgiven student loan debt through 2025, the Wall Street Journal reports. Why it matters: The provision, which was included by Democrats this week, paves the way for President Biden to forgive student debt through executive action — one of his campaign promises — without burdening thousands of Americans with a new tax. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFederal law usually treats forgiven debt as taxable income. Biden's pledge to forgive up to $10,000 in debt per individual would have increased "the tax bills of many households by a larger amount than the monthly payments they would have paid on the debt for that year," former Obama administration official Adam Looney tells the Journal.Where it stands: The House is now expected to pass the bill for President Biden to sign it into law.The government will lose some $44 million in revenue because of the provision, WSJ writes, citing the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation.Details: All federal student loans are eligible, including state education loans, institutional loans, private student loans and private parent loans.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free